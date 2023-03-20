Alisson’s remarkable goal prevention stat that proves he’s the best GK in the Premier League

If there’s anyone in world football who doesn’t need to be convinced about the talents of Alisson Becker, it’s Liverpool supporters but this latest stat that has been shared online will even surprise some of us.

As shared by CF Comps on Twitter (via numbers harvested from Opta), no goalkeeper in the Premier League this season has prevented more goals than the Brazilian – with his figure of 10.60 placing him at the top of the list.

This puts our No.1 ahead of the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Aaron Ramsdale, David de Gea and Ederson – some of whom are in the minus figures, which explains their impact and effectiveness when compared to our stopper.

Being top of the list does mean that the former Roma man is the best between the sticks but also shows the amount of work he is having to do, in order to keep the ball away from the back of our net.

If we weren’t leaking some many chances because of some rather consistent inconsistency this campaign already, then the man in our goal would have less work to do.

We can rest easy knowing we have the best man for the job but do need to stop asking him to do so much work for us.

