(Video) ‘Best for both sides’ if Liverpool man leaves this summer – Hamann

You’d be hard pressed to visit Anfield and find one Liverpool fan who is pushing for Jurgen Klopp to leave the club but ex-Red Dietmar Hamann has shared his surprising insight, one that many of our supporters will disagree with.

Speaking on Sky Germany, the 49-year-old said: “If they don’t bring players in then I can’t see him staying.

“Because I can’t imagine him staying if he doesn’t have a remote chance of playing for a title. The competition is huge.

“I think it would be best for both sides if they make a cut in the summer. The team has been falling apart in the last few months. For a coach who’s been around that long I think it’s almost impossible to pull off.”

To not just call for the German to leave Merseyside but also say it would be best for everyone is just a baffling opinion to have, when we all know that it would be nearly impossible to replace our manager.

After years of success, we’re allowed to have one bad campaign – now it’s about supporting the boss financially and allowing him the chance to build his next great side.

For someone with such and understanding and affinity to the Reds, it’s sad to see a former fan favourite say crazy things like this.

You can watch Hamann’s comments on Klopp via Sky Sports Germany:

