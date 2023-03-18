(Video) talkSPORT pundit suggests he foresaw ‘hit and miss’ Liverpool losing to Bournemouth

Tony Cascarino has suggested that Liverpool’s defeat at Bournemouth last Saturday was not a surprise result, given the Reds’ ‘hit and miss’ nature this season.

Six days after Jurgen Klopp’s side thumped an in-form Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield, they fell to a 1-0 loss away to the relegation-threatened Cherries.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Natalie Sawyer said that ‘no-one would have foreseen’ the Merseysiders being tripped up at the Vitality Stadium off the back of the seven-goal drubbing of the Red Devils.

That provoked an animated response from her colleague Cascarino, who shot back: “Really? Seriously Nat…I’m not trying to be smart.

“Liverpool are such a hit and miss team this season. Bournemouth, by the way, were terrific at the Emirates against Arsenal. They lost the game in the final minutes.

“They were absolutely brilliant, Gary O’Neil’s team that day. I thought if they played anything close to what they did against Arsenal, they’d beat Liverpool.

“Liverpool keep getting caught in the same way. It’s always the ball behind. They try and play the high line, and the ball goes beyond, and the opposition get away.”

Cascarino is right to give credit to Bournemouth for their performance against the Gunners the week before they hosted Klopp’s side, but like Sawyer says, the Cherries’ win over us would still have been a surprise result off the back of our 7-0 demolition of Man United.

