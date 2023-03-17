‘Putting too many eggs in one basket’ – Paul Joyce makes interesting Liverpool transfer point ahead of summer window

Jude Bellingham has constantly been linked with a move to Liverpool in the last year or so and reports are suggesting that the Reds have made the teenager their main transfer target for the upcoming summer window.

Jurgen Klopp is desperate to strengthen his options in the middle of the park and the ex-Birmingham City man appears to have the skillset required to shine for any club in the Premier League for at least the next decade.

It’s expected that the Anfield outfit will need to fork out at least £110m for the England international’s services which has led The Times’ Paul Joyce to suggest that the Merseysiders may be better signing two cheaper alternatives instead.

Although the journalist admits that Bellingham is ‘the apple of Klopp’s eye’ the Reds have been linked with a move for Chelsea’s Mason Mount in recent weeks and are reportedly ‘confident’ of luring him to L4.

New Blues owner Todd Boehly has splashed over £600m on strengthening his squad this season and the Portsmouth-born midfielder is therefore no longer a regular starter – falling behind the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix in Graham Potter’s pecking order.

As well as the Stamford Bridge Academy graduate, Moises Caicedo, Matheus Nunes, Alexis Mac Allister, Gavi, and Nicolo Barella are some of the other names linked with Liverpool.

Signing Bellingham only, or ‘putting too many eggs in one basket’ as Joyce puts it, could still leave the Reds short in midfield next season with the overwhelming feeling being that the Anfield outfit need two or three quality reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are showing signs of ageing this term while James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out of contract come the summer.

Most Kopites would like to see the Dortmund No. 22 signed by the club in the summer, but would it make more sense for the club to spend the same amount of money on two players instead?

