Key Liverpool man called up for two more games in action-packed season

With news that Darwin Nunez has now joined the injured players in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, we now have to wait to see if the rest of our fit men will be able to endure a grueling international break in what has been a hectic season for Liverpool.

A reported by twtd.com, Mo Salah has joined up with the rest of his Egyptian teammates and will be hoping that he can have a positive impact before return to Anfield injury free once the national fixtures are over.

Our No.11 is so key to whatever success that may come our way in this tough campaign and so many will be hoping that any break from the Premier League will be swiftly followed by wrapping the 30-year-old in copious amounts of bubble wrap.

Instead, our Egyptian King is being readied to face up in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Malawi and he will be hoping to have a positive impact on his country’s hopes for qualifying for the prestigious tournament.

The former Roma man has had such a small amount of down time since the start of last season and many of supporters would have been hoping that this upcoming break from domestic football could act as a break for many of our fatigued players.

Instead, most are being carted around the world to play yet more minutes and thus further risk their fitness ahead of what is a crucial upcoming three fixtures against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal and an ultimate chase for Champions League football.

