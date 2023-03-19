Klopp doesn’t want £60k-per-week man to leave this summer; new contract iminent – report

Liverpool are set to have a busy summer of incoming and outgoing transfers but it appears that Jurgen Klopp has made the decision for one man to extend his stay on Merseyside – despite his current contract coming to a close.

As reported by Football Insider: ‘Jurgen Klopp is pushing the board at Liverpool to offer James Milner a new deal’.

James Milner has been at Anfield since 2015 and, having signed a new one-year contract last summer, it looks as though we can expect another year extension for the most experienced man in our dressing room.

READ MORE: Carragher engages in Twitter spat with United man’s 7-0 Anfield performance being mocked once again

Our vice captain has won everything in the game with the Reds and his leadership qualities mean that his importance to the squad extends beyond his ability to help out on the pitch.

Some may scoff at the idea of a 37-year-old being given another extension to his deal but it’s clear that the Leeds-born veteran is not just there for morale – he’s still a very capable player when called upon.

Versatility, experience, leadership and a desire to play at the highest level for as long as possible means that this is a good deal for everyone involved and there’s no reason to be anything but excited at the prospect of seeing our No.7 continue his Liverpool story.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!