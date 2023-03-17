(Video) Klopp’s passionate touchline display against Madrid shows his unwavering commitment to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp will be as perplexed, frustrated and angry as any Liverpool supporter that the Reds have gone from challenging to win four major trophies, to looking like a side that could end the campaign without Champions League football or any silverware to our name.

As much as we love seeing the smiling and embracing German on the side-lines, it’s his passion that helped initially win over so many fans at Anfield and this is still as strong today as it’s ever been – especially if his Bernabeu antics are anything to go by.

READ MORE: ‘All of a sudden’ – Sheringham rates Liverpool’s chances of reaching the top four at the end of this season

The 55-year-old will be very aware that our performances have been too often lacklustre and so far removed from the mentality monsters of old and so he has to try and cheerlead passion and intensity from his technical area.

Although he can’t physically kick every ball, he certainly tries his best and it’s clear to see that the boss is in this for the long haul and that he’s going to be willing to make the hard decisions this summer – in order to get us back to a standard we expect from him and his players.

You can watch the video of Klopp via Reddit user HarryPi:

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!