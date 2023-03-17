Liverpool declare interest for ‘€40 million’ man; talks with ‘super-agent’ begin – report

Midfielders around Europe are preparing for a summer-long relationship with a possible move to Liverpool and there appears to have been an increase in our interest for one Premier League star.

As reported by 90min (via HITC): ‘Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have told super-agent Jorge Mendes that they want to sign his client Ruben Neves from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window’.

Ruben Neves would be someone who could arguably be a good fit at Anfield, especially given the fact that he is close to entering the final year of his deal and also bearing in mind the six years of experience he has in England.

Valued at €40 million (via transfermarkt.com), Jurgen Klopp could see the 26-year-old as a solid addition alongside a marquee signing like a Jude Bellingham but without the need to blow the bank again.

With Julen Lopetegui’s team currently just three points above the drop zone, we could move to capture a couple of their star midfielders on a cheaper deal.

Whether it would be possible to bring both Matheus Nunes and his Portuguese compatriot to Anfield in the same summer or not, it can be hoped that we could secure the signature of at least one of them.

Every man and his dog will be linked with Merseyside as it becomes increasingly obvious we will be making midfield waves at the end of the season but we’ll struggle to find many better suited than the former Porto star.

