‘There are talks’ – Liverpool given green light to swoop for midfield dynamo; his club thinks he’s gone this summer

Liverpool have been given a clear signal to swoop for reported target Kouadio ‘Manu’ Kone this summer, with current club Gladbach said to be resigned to the prospect of their midfield star leaving at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been linked with the Reds by reliable transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano on Twitter previously, though such links appear to have gotten cold of late.

“Manu Koné’s club, Gladbach, know that they will lose him this summer, unless something crazy happens,” Christian Falk exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside in his latest Substack column.

“There are talks now between the sporting director, Roland Virkus, and Koné’s management, discussing how much would be on the table for selling him (crazy amounts like €40-50m).

“PSG are interested. The player is French. We heard that Chelsea knocked on the door and have an interest in him. I don’t think he’s focused purely on one league, the most important thing for the player is focusing on the next step.”

The Merseysiders will certainly be concerned that fellow Premier League outfit Chelsea have expressed an interest themselves – even more so should they fail to attain the advantage and lure of Champions League football.

With 12 games to go in the English top-flight, Jurgen Klopp and Co. will be somewhat confident that they can still turn things around, especially whilst only six points separates them from fourth (with a game in hand to play on Tottenham).

Much, it seems, will be decided in April when we’re due to face off against top-quality opposition in Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Spurs.

As it stands, the figure supplied by Falk hardly seems unachievable, and will surely be within the rough range we’re considering given how much top target Jude Bellingham is likely to set us back this summer.

