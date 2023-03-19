Full list of players that could leave Liverpool at the end of the season with busy summer transfer window expected

With Liverpool struggling for consistency this term and failing to reach the levels of last season, there is huge debate about what sort of business the Reds need to complete in the transfer market this summer.

Jude Bellingham is the main name being linked with a move to Anfield while Mason Mount is another player that is continuing to be linked with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It’s not only incomings that the club need to worry about, though, with Bobby Firmino already confirming that this campaign is his last in a Red shirt and the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all out of contract at L4 in the summer.

It’s clear that Liverpool need to strengthen their options in the middle of the park ahead of next season, but Liverpool World have compiled a list of 12 players that could be on their way out of the club in a few months’ time.

Adrian

The Spaniard has featured just once for Liverpool this season (the Community Shield victory over Manchester City in July) and will become a free agent in the summer.

Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez

The two latter names on this list may raise a few eyebrows but they’ve both struggled for form this season and are also extremely injury prone.

We could receive a decent fee for our No. 2 who is under contract until 2027 while Matip will enter the final 12 months of his Reds deal in the summer.

If they do leave, reinforcements will certainly be needed as we can’t rely on Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate to remain fit all season.

Williams and Phillips will always be remembered for their heroics during the 2020/21 campaign as they helped the club achieve a top-four finish in what was a season ravaged by injuries – a move away is probably the best thing for their respective careers, though.

Sepp van den Berg (loan)

Following a decent spell at Preston North End last season, the young Dutchman is on loan at Schalke this term and is slowly returning to fitness following an ankle injury.

Another year playing regular first team football is what the 21-year-old needs – something that he’s unlikely to get at Anfield.

Arthur Melo, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner

You can’t help but feel sorry for Arthur. The Brazilian, who was a deadline day loan signing from Juventus in the summer, has played just 13 minutes for the club all season having been plagued by injury. A return to Turin would make sense for all parties.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out of contract at the end of the season and the pair will not be offered new deals according to reports.

Milner is another whose current deal expires in the summer. He may no longer offer as much as quality on the pitch as he once did but he certainly brings experience and should be kept around the club for another 12 months.

Fabio Carvalho (loan)

The Lisbon-born talent was signed from Fulham in the summer and many expected big things from him. The 20-year-old has struggled for game time, however, and with Liverpool currently well stocked at the top end of the pitch a loan deal could make sense.

Bobby Firmino

Our No. 9 is a Liverpool legend and although we’d love to see him remain at the club beyond the summer, we completely understand why he feels now is the right time to leave.

The club have a lot of important decisions to make in the coming months and let’s hope we can complete some decent business to ensure that we’re back competing on all four fronts next season.

