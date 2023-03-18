Liverpool to offload £100k-p/w star this summer as Diogo Jota transfer decision made – Football Insider

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to sell Joel Matip this summer, with the former Schalke star considered the most likely of their available centre-halves to move on.

This comes courtesy of a report from Football Insider, with the publication asserting that the Reds could be convinced to part ways with the Cameroonian (on a reported £100,000-a-week, according to Capology, should they receive a bid ranging between £10-15m.

Elsewhere in the squad, however, reliable journalist David Lynch has refuted claims that Diogo Jota will face a similar fate in the upcoming window in the same publication.

Excluding the fact that it would seem the height of insanity to part ways with a player having a bad personal campaign that has been blighted by serious injuries, it makes little sense to consider the Portuguese international’s exit, one might argue, when Bobby Firmino has officially announced his own impending departure at the end of the season.

Liverpool’s need in the market is clear: midfielders HAVE to be the priority for our recruitment team, despite suggestions that other areas of the squad also need tending to.

We don’t deny that there are arguments for considering the backline too (as Jamie Carragher has also suggested in his analysis of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s struggles), though much of the squad’s current issues stem from the lack of legs and drive in the middle of the park.

Solving that particular issue first will surely have a transformative effect on other departments given how much we rely on the midfield to provide cover for the back four just as much as impetus going forward.

Ideally, Jota shouldn’t be sacrificed to fund that process.

