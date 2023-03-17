(Video) Lucas Leiva’s tear-jerking retirement announcement as his career ends through health scare

Lucas Leiva will forever be known as an adopted Scouser for the 10 seasons he spent with Liverpool but the 36-year-old has now announced that his football career has come to an end.

The Brazilian discovered heart problems in December and hasn’t played for Gremio since then and now, following medical advice, he has confirmed that he will not be playing professional football again.

Our former No.21 faced the media in his home nation and it was clearly an emotional moment for him, as he told the world about his decision – one that was really made for him by medical advice that he has rightfully followed.

He also took to his Instagram account to write: ‘In 2007 I moved to the giant Liverpool, which has been part of my life for 10 years, and I am very proud to say that today Liverpool is my home! I am proud to be an English citizen along with my family, I am a Scouser’.

You can watch the video of Lucas’ retirement announcement via @TNTSportsBR on Twitter:

De cortar o coração 💔 Lucas Leiva se emocionou muito ao anunciar sua aposentadoria, devido a problemas cardíacos. Não sei vocês, mas o estagiário aqui chorou junto com ele 🥺 Crédito: Grêmio TV pic.twitter.com/YHX6Vi9vYE — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) March 17, 2023

