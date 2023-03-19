(Video) Luis Suarez’s heartwarming tribute to Lucas Leiva after scoring for Gremio

Luis Suarez netted for Gremio in a 2-1 defeat earlier today and paid tribute to Lucas Leiva following the Brazilian’s retirement from football.

The 36-year-old was forced to end his 18-year long playing career recently following medical advice in regards to a heart condition initially found back in December.

Our former No. 21 had made a return to his boyhood club Gremio at the start of the season and was reunited with Suarez in December when the Uruguayan decided to head to Brazil following the Qatar World Cup.

READ MORE: Important Liverpool figure ‘agrees deal’ with new club ahead of summer departure – report

After netting a sublime dinked effort to put Gremio ahead against Ypiranga, El Pistolero lifted his shirt to reveal a message in support of his former Liverpool teammate reading (via the Liverpool Echo) “Lucas, our heart is with you.”

It just goes to show how much support the former Brazil international has from all of his current and ex-teammates and those involved in the beautiful game in general.

We wish Lucas a very happy retirement and hope to see him at Anfield in the near future!

Check Suarez’s lovely tribute below via @luchoelultimo9 on Twitter: