‘Milner at the centre of midfield?’ – Journalist scoffs at Liverpool being a ‘top club’

Liverpool fans will know that season has been far off the expected mark and one journalist has pointed out one man to show how far the Reds have fallen from previous campaigns.

Speaking with Het Parool, Henk Spaan said: ‘Can you call a team a top club with someone like Milner at the centre of midfield?’.

This cutting comment was enough to show that the Dutch journalist was clearly not impressed with both our decision to play our vice-captain and his performances in recent weeks.

It’s easy to write off a 37-year-old from your team but when you watch the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos pitting their wits against us, it’s clear that age is just a number.

Our No.7 has been a fabulous servant for Jurgen Klopp and it can’t be that whenever he is given the chance to perform now, it’s mocked because the Leeds-born veteran is simply older than all of his teammates.

If you’re good enough, your’e old enough is the old adage for younger colleagues and this should be no different just because of the age of our utility man who has committed so much of his own career to playing at Anfield.

Although we’re not playing very well at the moment, it’s incredibly harsh to point blame at simply playing the former Manchester City man – never mind just judging him on his own personal displays of late.

You can view Spaan’s words on Milner via Reddit user u/homie93:

