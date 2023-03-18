‘Would be a real game-changer’: Neil Jones hopes Liverpool could land ‘massive coup’ this summer

Neil Jones has described the potential signing of Gavi as ‘a real game-changer’ for Liverpool if they can bring the Barcelona gem to Anfield.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a move to the Reds, with The Times reporting earlier this week that he could become available on a free transfer due to complications over his registration at Camp Nou.

Relevo reported that Barca’s attempts to register the player have been ‘overturned’ after missing the requisite deadline.

In light of that news, Jones was speaking to Redmen TV about Gavi’s links to Liverpool, citing him as ‘potentially a massive coup’.

The respected journalist said: “At the moment Barca are standing to lose Gavi on a free because his youth contract expires in the summer. They can’t give him another youth contract because he’s 18, and they can’t give him a first-team contract because they would need to free up funds.

“It’s potentially a very exciting story for Liverpool. I know Manchester City were also linked in the story. That terrifies me, to be honest, the thought of them getting him!

“You can get a potential – he’s not far off already – I think he’s going to be a world-class player, for very little. Wow! What an opportunity that’s going to be for someone.

“I would be absolutely delighted if Liverpool were able to cash in and take advantage of this situation. It would be a real game-changer for the club, but I think there are a lot of rumblings to come in this story. He’s a brilliant, brilliant player. He’s already one of the best players of his position and age in the world.

“Even if for some reason he doesn’t adapt to the Premier League or whatever, this is a player that’s going to have a lot of value for the rest of his career, pretty much, injuries permitting. It’s potentially a massive coup for whoever gets him. Hopefully, it’s Liverpool!”

When looking at the career Gavi has had already by the age of 18, it’s little wonder Jones is so excited about the possibility of him coming to Anfield for nothing.

He’s already played 100 times at senior level for Barcelona and Spain combined (Transfermarkt), racking up the fourth-most minutes of any outfield player at his club in LaLiga this season (WhoScored).

Unsurprisingly for someone schooled at La Masia, he’s highly adept at retaining possession – his 84.5% pass completion rate places him in the 95th percentile among attacking midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues (as per FBref).

Gavi’s former national team coach Luis Enrique previously gushed about the player (as per ESPN): “We’re talking about a case that’s not normal. He plays as if he was on the patio at home. He’s a pleasure to see a player with that quality and personality.

“He has personality, bravery, quality, football to play at this level and on top of it all he’s physically superb.”

The teenager comes with a market value of €102.3m (£90m) from Football Transfers, so it really would be one of the coups of the century if Liverpool were able to pounce upon the uncertainty at Barcelona and get him for free.

Like Jones says, acquiring a youthful player of such lofty pedigree and ability could be a potential game-changer in terms of revolutionising the Reds’ midfield for years to come.

You can view the journalist’s verdict in full below (via The Redmen TV on YouTube):

