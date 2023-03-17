Klopp’s summer bolstered by £20m slash of midfielder’s asking price – report

Liverpool are set to have a busy summer with Jurgen Klopp plotting on signing several midfielders and one of the mostly hotly linked names, Matheus Nunes, appears to be set to see his asking price plummet – if recent stories are to be believed.

As reported by Football Insider: ‘Wolves would be forced to significantly slash the price tag of Liverpool target Matheus Nunes if they are relegated this season…

‘Having only signed Nunes last summer, Wolves are holding out for bids of over £50million if they were to sell to Premier League rivals, but demotion to the Championship would force them to drop their asking price to £30-40million’.

READ MORE: ‘That frustrates me’ – Carragher calls for position change for £180k-per-week man who needs ‘extra aggression’

Seeing as Wolves are currently sat in 13th position, it’s fair to assume that the chances of the Portuguese midfielder having his price so severely cut are rather unlikely at this stage with just 11 games remaining.

The 24-year-old will be hoping that his next season will both be spent in the Premier League and with a team that can assure him more security around his status as a player in the top tier of English football.

Currently sat just three points above the drop zone though, will mean that Julen Lopetegui will be trying his very best not to get sucked into a relegation battle that seems to be consuming most of the bottom half of the league.

If we are to sign Jude Bellingham then most of our transfer kitty will be blown on one man and our boss will be looking to add more strength to our midfield, with several cheaper additions.

Given the already present links to the former Sporting Lisbon man and this chance of a lower transfer fee, perhaps it’s time to start watching results at the Molineux Stadium a little bit closer!

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!