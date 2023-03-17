Pundit explains what Liverpool must do to get Alexander-Arnold back to his best as Man City admission is made

Darren Bent has told Liverpool they cannot sell Trent Alexander-Arnold and believes the Scouser would get into ‘every top team in world football’.

The England international has come under a significant amount of criticism this season following a number of questionable performances for Jurgen Klopp’s side and his performance against Real Madrid on Wednesday night promoted ex-Red Jamie Carragher to suggest he’s ‘not sure’ about the 24-year-old.

Bent, however, has jumped to the defence of the Academy graduate and insists the Anfield outfit should not even be thinking about ‘letting him go’.

“You better not think about letting him go,” Bent told talkSPORT. “Every top team in world football will want after him, Real Madrid have got Dani Carvajal, he can play for them. He could play for Barcelona.”

The former Premier League striker instead highlighted the issues that Klopp’s men have been experiencing in midfield with the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson nowhere near their best so far this season.

Our No. 3 has become recognised as one of the best holding midfielders in Europe since moving to Merseyside from Monaco in 2018 but this term the Brazilian has been a shadow of his former self.

“If they get another six, Fabinho used to do it really well but there’s no protection from him anymore,” Bent added.

“If you’re going to keep him, you’ve got to get a holding midfielder and you’ve got to protect him.

“But you can’t let someone with the ability, that quality, because if he goes to a team where they dominate possession, honestly.

“Imagine him playing for Manchester City, if Pep Guardiola got hold of him in that team, he’d be unbelievable.”

Liverpool are desperate to strengthen their midfield options in the summer and Jude Bellingham is reportedly the club’s ‘priority’ transfer target.

Rather than being tasked with a holding role, however, you’d expect the teenager to be deployed in a more box-to-box role if the Merseysiders were to win the race for his signature.

The signing of a deep-lying midfielder could be the answer if we’re to get Alexander-Arnold back to his world-class best.

He’s reinvented the full-back position in recent years with his unbelievable range of passing and the sooner he’s back performing to the level we all know he’s capable of the better.

