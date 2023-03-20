Real Madrid star follows Alexander-Arnold by signing five-year deal – Ornstein

Football is the home of mega deals when it comes contracts and sponsorship deals and now one man has followed in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold with his latest agreement.

As reported by David Ornstein for The Athletic: ‘Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger joins Under Armour… the 30-year-old spoke to Puma and Adidas, and held further talks with Nike before deciding to sign a five-year deal with Under Armour, with bonuses dependent on what he achieves with club and country.

‘As with Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool, large posters of Rudiger will appear on the streets of Berlin, the centre-back’s home city, as US-based Under Armour attempts to grow in the European football market’.

Antonio Rudiger experienced facing up against our No.66 in the Champions League, as Jurgen Klopp’s side were once again eliminated from the competition at the hands of Real Madrid.

The German defender wouldn’t have felt like his side were too often tested by the Reds and their passage to play Chelsea in the quarter-finals was uncomfortably easy for our supporters to watch.

In our 24-year-old though, we can clearly see that his impact on the sale of Under Armour apparel has been effective enough for the sportswear company to increase their involvement in football once again.

The Scouser in our team has been able to incorporate his love for Liverpool in the work he does with his boot providers and that’s apparently a similar vision to what will now be happening with the German defender.

Let’s hope that these deals keep getting bigger and better for our right-back, as that will only mean that his performances on the pitch are remaining at a high standard.

