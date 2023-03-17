(Video) ‘If I ever see him again’ – Andy Robertson discusses famous Leo Messi head push

Andy Robertson has opened up on his famous head push on Lionel Messi during Liverpool’s 4-0 defeat of Barcelona back in 2019.

The Reds had been defeated 3-0 at Camp Nou a week earlier and were therefore needing a miracle at Anfield to progress through to the final in Madrid.

A Divock Origi and Gini Wijnaldum brace ensured Jurgen Klopp’s side pulled off the impossible and speaking on the BBC’s Proper Football (via @chris_kammy on Twitter), the Scotland captain has weighed in on the game and the famous incident that saw him ruffle the hair and then push the head of the former Barca No. 10.

Our No. 26 did admit that he regretted his actions and said he’d apologise to the Argentine if he was to see him again, but also claimed that the incident ‘summed up the attitude’ of him and his teammates that ‘nothing’ was going to get in their way.

He also joked that he deserved credit for keeping the World Cup winner quiet on what was a disappointing night for the Catalan outfit on Merseyside.

Check the video of Robbo speaking below via @chris_kammy on Twitter: