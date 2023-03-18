Mo Salah’s agent breaks silence over Liverpool ace’s future amid exit talk

Mo Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has now firmly put to bed reports of his client’s potential exit this summer with his latest tweet.

The Colombian was responding to Santi Aouna’s report for Foot Mercato, which had claimed the Egyptian was open to the possibility of a move away from Liverpool.

Where did you get this from if not even Mohamed and I discussed this? Please tell us. https://t.co/1I1RUtGJej — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) March 18, 2023

The former Roma hitman had signed a new contract extending his stay with the Merseysiders until 2025 after a protracted saga over his terms.

Though our struggles this term will hardly have been considered enjoyable by the squad at large, the idea that the 30-year-old was prepared to up sticks and move on to a new challenge after one comparatively poor season was questionable.

Whilst we’re still in possession of one of the leading managers in world football, anything is theoretically possible – one only need cast their mind back to 2015 and take a look at the squad the German inherited to remind themselves exactly what we’re capable of achieving with the affable German at the helm.

At the very least we appear to have been given some positive news about where Salah’s head’s at and it looks like he remains just as committed to the cause as ever.

