‘All of a sudden’ – Sheringham rates Liverpool’s chances of reaching the top four at the end of this season

Liverpool supporters will be very aware that our team can beat anyone in the league but we’ve also shown this season that we can lose to anyone too and Teddy Sheringham has discussed our chances of securing a top four finish.

Speaking with FourFourTwo, the former England striker spoke about Tottenham’s chances of finishing in a Champions League position and said: “After the Wolves defeat, I would’ve said no – but then all of a sudden, results change around and you find yourself in a better spot.

“It will be a big push before the end of the season. Brighton, Newcastle and Liverpool are all trying to get in there and it’s big money for all of those clubs”.

READ MORE: “I believe…” – Alisson shares thoughts on his performance against Real Madrid as Liverpool fall to another defeat

After pummelling Manchester United, it looked like we were set to kick on and prove to everyone that Jurgen Klopp’s team were back to their very best.

Instead; we lose to bottom of the table Bournemouth, then are knocked out of Europe by Real Madrid and prepare to head into games with Manchester City, Chelsea and then Arsenal – knowing that our season is hanging on by a thread.

This will either be the perfect or the worst possible run of fixtures for us to entertain but one thing’s for sure – we will be a huge step closer to knowing how our season will end, after the next three matches.

Fingers crossed for a positive run or results and performances, so that we can get some much needed confidence in the latter stages of what has been a very strange campaign.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!