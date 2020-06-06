LFC set to offload six senior players to raise funds for Jurgen Klopp this summer – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to make six senior players available for transfer this summer, which will raise funds for Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have passed on signing RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner for £49million because of financial reasons, and Chelsea have taken advantage.

According GOAL journalist Neil Jones, Liverpool are prepared to sell Divock Origi, Dejan Lovren, Xherdan Shaqiri, Loris Karius, Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic this summer.

We’d surely miss a few of those players in some ways, but their collective transfer value is somewhere in the region of £100million – Klopp could do some damage with that figure.

Grujic, Shaqiri and Origi can certainly offer squad depth, but moving these fringe players on may be best for all considered.

We are up for an award at @The_FCAs this year. If you enjoy our content, please vote for us in the 'Best Club Content Creator' category. Naturally, you'll find us under 'Premier League'. Ta! ➡️ https://t.co/FBjoORjQPn pic.twitter.com/7hwG1dfi5O — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) June 3, 2020

Opinion

FSG seem to have this idea that Liverpool need to sell to buy – I can’t think of a time when the Reds splashed the cash and it wasn’t in the wake of a big departure.

Our two biggest signings under the ownership are Virgil van Dijk and Alisson – their fees combining to equate to that of what Barcelona paid for Philippe Coutinho.

While I don’t agree with the ridiculous #FSGOut shouts, I do sympathise with fellow Liverpool fans who are angry at the club’s owners for being tight-fisted.