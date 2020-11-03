(Video) “What a pass!”: Hendo celebrates Mane’s assist moments before Jota’s hat-trick

Liverpool were absolutely untouchable as the Premier League champions ran riot in Italy, bagging five goals against Atalanta before the hour mark.

Diogo Jota bagged himself a hat-trick early on in the second-half after a glittering performance, with Sadio Mane assisting the final goal.

The Senegal international broke away on a counter-attack as Jota was running into space, and he picked out the new signing with no danger.

Captain Jordan Henderson can be heard shouting “ah, what a pass” before the ball had even reached the Portuguese forward’s feet!

Take a watch (and listen) of the video below (via BT Sport):

https://streamja.com/l2zBe

(Click the link if it doesn’t display correctly)