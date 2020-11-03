(Videos) Watch all five goals as Liverpool thrash Atalanta and Jota bags hat-trick

Liverpool ran riot in Bergamo, smashing Serie A outfit Atalanta 5-0 in the Champions League with Diogo Jota stealing the show.

The Portugal international bagged a hat-trick within an hour, and team-mates Sadio Mane and Mo Salah added to the misery of the Nerazzurri.

In truth, the Reds were flawless up and down the pitch with a hard defensive line, creative midfield and ruthless attack – let’s not underestimate the value of that clean sheet!

Below is an assortment of videos in which you’ll see each of Liverpool’s goals tonight (with credit to BT Sport):

A lovely finish! 🍟 Great composure after a classy Trent-Alexander Arnold assist ❄️ The Portuguese forward has scored in four consecutive games for Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/a2vKQbuorf — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 3, 2020