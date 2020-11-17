(Video) Ox offers inside look at LFC’s new Kirkby training centre in behind-the-scenes footage

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has helped LFC TV offer supporters an inside look at the new training centre in Kirkby.

The Reds – from youth level right up to the senior team – will now be located in the same facility, with Jurgen Klopp able to oversee everything.

Social media has been rife with new content of the AXA Training Centre today, but we think the best piece of media is a tour by the charismatic Ox.

The midfielder shows the viewers around the new gym area, dressing rooms, hydrotherapy complex, massive sports halls and the pitches.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV):