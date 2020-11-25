(Video) Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool should be two points clear at the top of the table

In his post-match comments after beating Leicester City 3-0, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the Reds “should have won against Everton” when talking about the Premier League standings, putting the reigning champions two points clear at the top.

Of course, the Merseyside Derby was a foul-ridden stalemate but a win against the Blues would have us on 22 points right now – two above Spurs, who we are currently level with.

We can already hear the shouts of ‘obsessed’ and ‘moaning b******’ from across Stanley Park now, but the boss is right – we should have beaten Everton, but it is what it is and we’re level at the top of the table!

Take a watch of the video below for Klopp’s quote in full (via LFC TV) – and skip to 7:02.