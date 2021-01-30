Brazil defender says he is good enough to play for Liverpool, with Reds searching for a new arrival before February

As we know, Liverpool are desperately trying to bring in a centre-back before Sunday night. In that time, we also have a huge game with West Ham, but we imagine Michael Edwards, Jurgen Klopp and everyone involved in recruitment is working absolutely overtime to get one through the door given our ludicrous injury situation.

Gabriel Menino has touted himself with a potential switch to Liverpool, although in fairness, he’s also named the other best teams in Europe as well!

The Palmeiras 20-year-old will soon get a big move to Europe – and plays at either right-back or in central midfield.

“I think my football today fits in Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, maybe even Manchester City,” Gabriel Menino told A Bola, translated by Sports Witness.

“They are all teams with very strong players, with a quick touch of the ball, they like to attack and defend in blocks.”

We’ve not seen much of Menino, but it’s not one for now. We obviously don’t need a right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold the best on the planet in his position – and our midfield is similarly well stocked – especially with Curtis Jones coming through the ranks.

Our priority is buying a centre-back before February, and in the summer, another. Before the start of next season, we’ll need a centre-forward as well!