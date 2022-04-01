‘It’s scary as a Man United fan’ – Gary Neville discusses Liverpool’s chances of completing an historic quadruple this season

Gary Neville has claimed that Liverpool will pip Manchester City to the Premier League title this season and is frightened by the prospect of Jurgen Klopp’s side winning all four trophies this term.

The Reds are currently one point behind the Cityzens but do have a chance to leapfrog Pep Guardiola’s side at the top of the table for a few hours at least tomorrow if they defeat Watford in the lunchtime kick-off.

“I think Liverpool will win the league,” the former Manchester United defender told Sky Sports (via Anfield Watch).

“They’re dangerous in the other two competitions (Champions League and FA Cup) and I think they’ll do something special because of those five strikers (Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino) they’ve got.

Our attacking players certainly make the difference, but Neville was also keen to highlight another area of the pitch that he believes is so crucial to our success.

“That midfield by the way, when people see the midfield at Liverpool as maybe their weakness – I think it’s their strength,” he added.

“The back and the front are so exceptional. The two full-backs (Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold) are forward all the time, the front three are up there.

“The three in midfield, because of their discipline – Fabinho, Thiago (Alcantara), (Jordan) Henderson – their subservient nature to the rest of the players means that they hold everything together.

“They’re going to do something dangerous this season, and it’s scary as a Man United fan to say that. I really do worry that they will go on and win three or four trophies, it would concern me.

“When I watched them against Arsenal, there is nothing I saw that didn’t tell me they’re going to go and win the title. That is a title-winning performance.”

Our ability to not be at our best yet grind results out is really impressive and the sign of champions.

The strength we now have in-depth is vital, too, and will go a long way in determining how many trophies we pick up in the coming months to add to our Carabo Cup victory in February.

This season has the potential to be the greatest in the history of the club, but our upcoming fixtures are absolutely massive.

Two clashes against Manchester City, a two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie with Benfica as well as huge Premier League games against fierce rivals Manchester United and Everton will determine whether this season is record-breaking or not.

A huge few weeks are on the horizon, it’s going to be exciting though, isn’t it?

