(Video) Van Dijk agrees with Ferdinand on importance of Robertson relationship in making Liverpool defence tick

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with Newcastle United, Virgil van Dijk agreed that his relationship with Andy Robertson was an important part of the Reds’ defensive supremacy.

The former Red Devil highlighted how the Scot’s aggressive closing down movement on the left-flank, with the pair acting in sync to handle the threat of a through ball.

Our high line has worked exceptionally this term with the No.4 back in the XI following a season-ending ACL injury in the prior campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

"I try to think ahead, what will the striker do with his next move?" When @rioferdy5 met VVD 🤝 A fascinating look at the art of defending… Our full episode of Between The Lines with Virgil van Dijk will be out later this month! pic.twitter.com/Ue0ymrvphO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 30, 2022