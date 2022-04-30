(Video) Van Dijk agrees with Ferdinand on importance of Robertson relationship in making Liverpool defence tick

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with Newcastle United, Virgil van Dijk agreed that his relationship with Andy Robertson was an important part of the Reds’ defensive supremacy.

The former Red Devil highlighted how the Scot’s aggressive closing down movement on the left-flank, with the pair acting in sync to handle the threat of a through ball.

Our high line has worked exceptionally this term with the No.4 back in the XI following a season-ending ACL injury in the prior campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

