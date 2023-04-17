(Video) Ibrahima Konate bamboozles Leeds with eye-catching juggling ball control

Ibrahima Konate showed off his magnificent ball control with an eye-catching juggling act in the opening exchanges of Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Leeds tonight.

Starting for the seventh successive top-flight match, the French defender produced a moment which bamboozled the home side during the first few minutes at Elland Road.

After winning a 50-50 duel against Rodrigo, the 23-year-old kept the ball off the ground and, as he was closed down by another Whites player, the Reds centre-back casually lofted it over his onrushing opponent and then nodded it gently towards Diogo Jota.

Konate has been a no-nonsense destroyer of opposition attacks all season, but he lit up the early exchanges against Leeds with that sizzling display of ball control.

