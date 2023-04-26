(Video) Jurgen Klopp reacts hilariously to Joel Matip goal for Liverpool against West Ham

Jurgen Klopp’s passion was on full display with his hilarious reaction to Joel Matip’s goal for Liverpool against West Ham tonight.

The Reds had come from behind at the London Stadium and took the lead midway through the second half thanks to the Cameroonian defender.

He got on the end of a sweetly-struck Andy Robertson corner kick to crash a bullet of a header past Lukasz Fabianski for what ultimately turned out to be the winner for the Reds.

That goal left his manager elated on the touchline, with Klopp clenching both of his fists in glee as he drew them next to each other in a manner which one Liverpool fan on Twitter (@LFCcolumbus) likened to him operating a jackhammer.

A delight of a goal, capped off with the bonus of a brilliant celebration from the boss!

You can see a clip of Klopp’s reaction below, courtesy of @yannesiv on Twitter: