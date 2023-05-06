(Video) Trent plays sumptuous through ball but Nunez can’t convert the chance

Trent Alexander-Arnold again showed his genius with a football at his feet in the first half of Liverpool’s clash against Brentford this evening.

Just before the half-hour mark at Anfield, with the Reds holding a 1-0 lead, the number 66 chipped a delightful through ball from midfield into the visitors’ penalty area.

Darwin Nunez ghosted in behind the Bees’ defence to get on the end of the pass, but his first-time shot from roughly eight yards out flew over David Raya’s crossbar.

It was a let-off for Brentford and a big chance missed for Liverpool, who had to withstand some uncomfortable moments later in the half to preserve their slender advantage at the interval.

Not the Uruguayan’s best moment, but just savour the delicious ball from Trent before it!

You can catch a clip of Trent’s pass below (in GIF format), via @centregoals on Twitter: