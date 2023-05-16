(Video) Ice-cold Trent casually played the most delightful pass into Cody Gakpo v Leicester

It’s not exactly a secret these days that Trent Alexander-Arnold can do delightful things with a football at his feet, yet he still never ceases to amaze with some of the passes he can pull off.

He was at it again on Monday night as Liverpool saw off Leicester with a 3-0 win in which he hammered home a thumping free kick to round off the scoring, although one moment from the 24-year-old in the first half also caught the eye.

There didn’t seem to be an obvious attacking opportunity available when he collected a routine pass from Mo Salah, but the Scouser has vision and ability unrivalled by almost everyone in world football.

With such coolness and elegance that he made it look like ridiculously common, Trent dinked the ball first-time into the path of Cody Gakpo, who’d got in behind the Foxes’ defence, only for a slightly heavy touch to give Wout Faes sufficient time to clear the danger.

It was so brilliantly ice-cold from Liverpool’s number 66, with even Premier League players bound to be watching on in envy at how casually he picked out the Dutchman.

You can catch the clip of Trent’s pass into Gakpo below, via mightyreds.x on TikTok: