Liverpool and Arsenal’s next four Premier League fixtures compared

The Premier League title race is now realistically a straight shootout between Liverpool and Arsenal, with Manchester City paying the price for their dreadful finish to 2024 and Nottingham Forest beginning to stutter of late in an incredible season for them.

As of Wednesday morning, the Reds have a seven-point lead over the Gunners, with both teams having the same number of matches played. However, with Arne Slot’s side not looking wholly convincing of late and having some daunting fixtures coming up, the battle for supremacy could yet go the distance, just as it did last season.

Let’s look at the upcoming fixtures for Liverpool and Arsenal over the next month.

Liverpool

Aston Villa (A), 19 February

Liverpool’s trip to Villa Park was brought forward from its original mid-March date due to the Reds’ involvement in the Carabao Cup final that weekend, so they have the chance to go 10 points clear tonight if they can do the double on Unai Emery’s side.

However, the Villans have lost only twice at home all season, with the most recent of those defeats coming nearly four months ago.

Manchester City (A), 23 February

Liverpool will feel that this represents their best chance at earning a league win at the Etihad Stadium since they last did so way back in November 2015. That was Jurgen Klopp’s first away match against City, and this will be Slot’s…a good omen, perhaps?

However, the reigning champions have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, and they won’t want for motivation given the rivalry which has developed between the two clubs over the past decade.

Newcastle (H), 26 February

A match which’ll inevitably be billed as a Carabao Cup final dress rehearsal, the two teams played out a 3-3 thriller at St James’ Park in December. Slot will be hoping for a more routine night at Anfield to finish out a frantic five-match fortnight which could prove pivotal in determining their fate in the title race.

Assuming he’s available to play, plenty of attention will be focused on Alexander Isak, who’s found himself at the centre of recent rumours linking him with a potential move to the Reds.

Southampton (H), 8 March

Theoretically this is Liverpool’s easiest game of the Premier League season, at home to the team sitting bottom of the table and whose points haul after 25 matches is the same as what the Reds had acrrued by the end of matchday 3.

It should be a straightforward home win for Slot’s side, although they needed a second-half comeback to triumph 3-2 at St Mary’s in the reverse fixture in November.

Arsenal

West Ham (H), 22 February

If Arsenal are 10 points behind Liverpool going into this game, the pressure for victory will be intense, and a slow start in front of their home support could see the atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium turn uneasy.

West Ham haven’t exactly had new manager bounce under Graham Potter, although they did win this fixture last season against the odds. What chance a repeat result on Saturday?

Nottingham Forest (A), 26 February

Forest have been one of Liverpool’s chief tormentors this term – can they do the same to Arsenal next week at the City Ground?

Nuno Espirito Santo’s team still have a realistic chance of a wholly unexpected Champions League finish, and the atmosphere by the River Trent should be frenzied for this nighttime kick-off. This feels like one of the trickest games remaining on the Gunners’ calendar.

Manchester United (A), 9 March

Just for one day, Liverpool fans will be cheering on their eternal northwestern rivals, who eliminated Arsenal from the FA Cup last month.

The question is, which United will turn up – the team which almost produced a shock win at Anfield at the start of January, or the insipid group of players which folded meekly to Brighton, Crystal Palace and Tottenham since then? Kopites will be hoping it’s the former.

Chelsea (H), 16 March

As Liverpool supporters file into Wembley on Carabao Cup final day, they’ll be keeping one eye on events elsewhere in north London.

Before Christmas, Chelsea were the capital club who looked like posing the biggest threat to the Reds, but Enzo Maresca’s side have since plummeted to sixth in the table and are now concentrating just on securing Champions League football.