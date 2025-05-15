Analysis: Kick-off times for all 38 of Liverpool’s Premier League games this season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

As the most successful football club in England, Liverpool matches will typically be near the top of the wish list when TV broadcasters are making their picks for live coverage of Premier League fixtures.

Unless it’s in the Saturday 3pm slot – which remains blacked out within the UK – it’s rare that a Reds match wouldn’t be shown live by any of Sky Sports, TNT Sports or Amazon Prime, who between them hold the rights to top-flight games in Britain.

The 2024/25 Premier League season is almost finished, so let’s look back at the most common days and times for Liverpool matches throughout the campaign.

Liverpool fixtures by day of the week

Sunday 18 Saturday 12 Wednesday 5 Monday 1 Tuesday 1 Thursday 1

Friday will be the only day of the week on which Liverpool haven’t played this season, with 31 weekend fixtures (the Monday 8pm slot is often regarded as ‘weekend’ given that it’s part of a matchday which mostly comprises Saturday or Sunday) and seven midweek games.

Even having freed themselves of the Thursday night Europa League commitments that they had in 2023/24, the Reds have played almost half their top-flight games on a Sunday this term, compared to just 12 on a Saturday.

LFC had five matches of a Wednesday night, two of which were moved from weekend slots (Everton away due to Storm Darragh, and Aston Villa away due to a clash with the Carabao Cup final).

Their one Thursday fixture was on Boxing Day against Leicester, while the upcoming trip to Brighton will be Liverpool’s only Monday night match of the campaign.

Liverpool fixtures by kick-off slot

Sunday 4:30 10 Saturday 3:00 8 *8:00 5 Sunday 2:00 4 Sunday 4:00 3 Wednesday 7:30 3 Saturday 12:30 2 Saturday 5:30 1 Sunday 5:15 1 Wednesday 8:15 1

*One 8pm kick-off each on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday

The 4:30pm slot on a Sunday was particularly popular for Liverpool broadcasts this season, with a total of 10 (including four in a row up to last weekend), while the Reds surprisingly had eight matches in the traditional Saturday 3pm berth (including a rare three-match sequence in the early weeks of 2025).

Jurgen Klopp never hid his disdain for a Saturday 12:30 kick-off, and Slot only had two of those in this first campaign in England, with none since early October. However, the aforementioned Everton and Aston Villa away games which were moved had both originally been pencilled in for 12:30 on a Saturday.

Slight variations on more customary kick-off times included Manchester United away and Manchester City at home being brought forward by a half-hour to 4pm on a Sunday, and the visit to West Ham moving to 5:15 of a Sunday evening to fit in with the TV schedule.

It’s also notable that Liverpool only once had the Saturday 5:30 slot all season, which was for the 2-1 win over Wolves at Molineux in late September.