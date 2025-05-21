FSG Sees £360m Gain as Liverpool’s Value Rises with Champions League Return

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has experienced a substantial boost in the value of its Liverpool investment, which has grown steadily since the American ownership group took control of the club in 2010.

Following the Reds’ recent success on the pitch and return to Champions League football for this season, the club’s financial standing has seen a marked improvement.

Even so, many Liverpool fans remain optimistic that the team will go further in next season’s Champions League, especially after an impressive title-winnng Premier League campaign under Arne Slot, and will likely place wagers on them throughout their European run.

This growing confidence around the Reds’ future isn’t just felt among supporters and punters. It’s also reflected in the club’s financial trajectory under Fenway Sports Group.

Liverpool’s rising market value under FSG

Back in 2010, FSG acquired Liverpool for approximately £300m, ending the turbulent era under former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett. Since then, the value of the club has risen significantly. Strategic decisions around player recruitment, infrastructure improvements, and leadership appointments have helped to make LFC one of Europe’s most valuable football institutions.

Over the past year, Liverpool’s value rose by £360m, bringing its total valuation to £4.19bn, according to the 2025 rankings published by Sportico, a U.S.-based outlet known for its evaluations of professional sports franchises. This places the Merseysiders in fourth position globally among football clubs and sees it closing in on Manchester United, who remain the highest-valued English side despite falling short competitively in recent years.

Several factors have contributed to the impressive rise. The return to Champions League competition and the Premier League title win under Slot have enhanced the club’s appeal and financial strength.

On the business side, Liverpool’s relatively strong balance sheet compared to other European clubs has further strengthened investor confidence, especially in a climate where many investors are retreating from football due to uncertain media revenues and wider economic pressures.

Sportico’s valuation model takes into account a wide range of elements, including previous sales, market size, fan engagement, performance on the pitch, branding power, stadium agreements, financial obligations, and future market expectations.

Liverpool’s improvement in these areas has led to a robust year-on-year valuation increase. Currency strength has also played a part, with the British pound and the Euro appreciating against the U.S. dollar, giving an added boost to valuation figures.

In terms of long-term return, FSG’s investment has grown by $5.16bn (£3.89bn) since the 2010 purchase, reflecting an increase of 1,297 per cent. This growth reflects not only consistent on-field success but also a focused and deliberate business strategy aimed at expanding Liverpool’s global reach and revenue streams.

FSG in no hurry to sell Liverpool FC

Although speculation swirled in 2022 about a potential sale of a portion of the club, no full exit took place. Instead, FSG sold a small equity stake in September 2023 to Dynasty Equity, a U.S.-based investment firm. That deal was reportedly more about establishing a fresh valuation benchmark than signalling a full divestment.

Current sentiment within the group appears optimistic, with insiders suggesting there is no urgency to sell. The focus remains on long-term growth and leveraging other business areas, while decreasing dependency on traditional broadcast deals, which are undergoing rapid change.

Liverpool continues to be viewed as a solid long-term asset within FSG’s wider portfolio. The 9.4% growth in valuation over the past year is a strong performance, outpacing the prior year’s rate.

While no immediate exit is planned, FSG’s strategy remains centred around growing the club’s value, with any eventual sale likely to occur only if signs of stagnation or decline begin to surface.

For now, FSG remains committed to Liverpool’s continued development, banking on the club’s stability, performance and global reputation to deliver strong returns in the years ahead.