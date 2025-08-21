Growing Up a Red Outside of Liverpool

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Being a Liverpool fan when you live miles away is… well, different. You don’t just hop on a bus to Anfield on a Saturday. You don’t walk past the Shankly Gates on your way to work. You don’t even get that matchday buzz in the streets around you.

Instead, you sort of build it yourself. You stay up for those late kick-offs, dig through dodgy streams, read every bit of news you can get your hands on, and argue about line-ups with strangers online who start to feel like mates.

Matchday Rituals From Afar

Daniel lives in a small town in Croatia, and for him, matchdays are never just about the 90 minutes. The same red jersey he’s had since Fernando Torres was banging them in comes out, the coffee goes on, and the phone is out to check the latest chatter.

If it’s a night game, he’ll head to the only sports bar in town which bothers to show the Premier League. The owner’s a nice bloke – keeps a Liverpool flag pinned behind the bar just for him. Daniel takes his spot, scarf draped over the chair, and from then on, the rest of the day is just about the game.

Moments Which Travel the Distance

For years, Daniel figured he was the only Red in town. Then one wet Sunday, he spotted a bloke at the bar quietly pulling a Liverpool scarf from his jacket. They shared that look, you know the one, and within minutes they were talking football over a pint.

Not long after, a couple of students joined them, then a retired dockworker, then a local musician who could actually play ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ on guitar. Now, their little corner of the bar feels like Anfield, minus the cold rain.

When Matches Find You

Not every game is watched in that little bar. Sometimes life gets in the way. Daniel remembers once catching the second half of a big game on a tiny TV in the back of a petrol station shop, standing between racks of crisps and lottery tickets because he’d been on the road all day.

Another time, it was on his phone, leaning against a wall outside a wedding reception, trying not to shout when Mo Salah scored. These aren’t glamorous moments, but they stick with you. They’re proof that, if you care enough, you’ll find a way and the game always finds you.

The First Trip to Anfield

For a long time, Anfield was just pictures and sound coming out of a TV. The Shankly Gates? Seen them in someone else’s photos. The Kop? Only heard it through tinny speakers.

When he finally made the trip, it didn’t feel real until he saw the stadium up ahead. The streets were alive with red, the noise building before he’d even gone inside. When ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ started, he couldn’t sing a word, just stood there, letting it happen.

In that moment, all those nights back home in the bar felt like they’d led him straight to that point.

Why the Distance Doesn’t Dull the Passion

Truth be told, being far away can make you care even more about Liverpool FC. You can't just decide on a whim to go the game, so you make a big deal out of every match. Same bar. Same 'lucky' shirt. Fixture circled on the fridge.

When the anthem kicks in or the ball smashes into the net, it's the same rush whether you're on the Kop or a thousand miles away. That's something that distance can't touch.

When the anthem kicks in or the ball smashes into the net, it’s the same rush whether you’re on the Kop or a thousand miles away. That’s something that distance can’t touch.

More Than Just a Game

Following Liverpool from afar stops being only about the football. It’s about the people you’ve met because of it, the laughs, the pints, the nod across the room.

It’s the lift you get before kick-off. The way everyone jumps up when we score, even if there’s just five of you in the place. The slow walk home after, already thinking about the next one.

The miles? That’s just a map. The real thing is the noise, the colours, and how it makes you feel. You don’t have to live by the Shankly Gates to be a Red – you just carry it with you, wherever you are.