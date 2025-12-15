Winter Is Coming – Are Liverpool Preparing To Overhaul Their Line-up?

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The mounting pressure on Arne Slot eased a little as Liverpool battled to an away win in Milan against Inter last week, lifting the Reds to ninth in the Champions League standings.

In the midst of last season’s Premier League title success, many associated with the club were worried that Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk would leave. They ultimately committed to new contracts in April, but poor performances and the recent controversy surrounding the Egyptian have overshadowed much of the good feeling.

Despite this lack of faith that Slot can turn things around, LFC are priced at just 10/1 for Champions League glory, the same odds as Real Madrid. If they are to transform their season, though, it looks like changes will have to be made over the winter.

The club-record arrival of Florian Wirtz (prior to being eclipsed by Alexander Isak) had every Reds fan excited, but neither has hit the standards they set in previous years. To write them off this early in their Liverpool careers would be lunacy, but something has to change sooner rather than later.

Could Salah leave Liverpool in 2026?

Salah, who has been nothing short of a talisman for the club over the last few years, caused ructions after being so outspoken about his relationship with Slot and how he feels he has been thrown under the bus.

There’s been talk that the Egyptian could be moved on in the winter, with the forward heading to the Africa Cup of Nations this week in any case. A move to the Saudi Pro League has been mooted, but it remains to be seen whether he’s ready to drop down to that level purely for the money.

Two players who’ve been linked with a move to Anfield are Ivory Coast stars Yan Diomande and Wilfried Singo. The former is a young winger with pace to burn and plays at RB Leipzig, while the latter is a 24-year-old defender currently playing in Turkey with Galatasaray.

The transfer deadline day breakdown of a deal which would have seen Marc Guehi join Liverpool might not be dead, with the player still thought to be keen on the move. He would add much-needed quality to a defence which has struggled this season, but Crystal Palace won’t let him leave without a fight.

Could 2026 be another year of much change at Liverpool?

Many of the plans this winter will hinge around Slot staying as head coach, but if the Reds are unable to steady the ship domestically or their Champions League form dips again, speculation over his job could resurface. If he does move on, a former Anfield favourite is already being linked as a potential replacement.

Xabi Alonso has been rumoured to be under consideration despite being contracted at Real Madrid. Like Slot, though, he is under pressure and could find himself looking for work in light of Los Blancos’ poor form.