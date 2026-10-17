Report: Liverpool eyeing £76m Alex Scott alternative who ‘would suit’ Iraola’s style perfectly

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly turn to the Bundesliga for an alternative target to one Premier League player who’s been linked with a move to Anfield.

BBC reporter Nizaar Kinsella claimed earlier this week that the Reds are in a ‘strong position’ to sign Alex Scott from Bournemouth, with the midfielder rejecting two offers of a new contract at the Vitality Stadium.

However, with the England international reportedly valued at £100m, Anfield chiefs might yet be tempted to look elsewhere for reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Liverpool eyeing Felix Nmecha as Alex Scott alternative

According to Mark Brus for the Daily Briefing, Scott’s asking price is likely to be ‘too expensive for Liverpool’, and one alternative target to whom they could pivot is Felix Nmecha.

The Borussia Dortmund star extended his contract earlier this year, but that hasn’t deterred the Reds from eyeing a move for him if they don’t manager to sign the Bournemouth maestro.

Anfield chiefs view the German as ‘an underrated gem’ capable of making an immediate impact for Andoni Iraola’s side, and the ex-Manchester City academy startlet is reportedly open to a return to English football.

While Dortmund’s public stance is that Nmecha is not for sale, Brus has reported that Liverpool could yet ‘have some luck’ if they open the bidding at €90m (£75.9m).

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Would Nmecha be a good fit for Liverpool?

The Reds has also been linked with the Germany midfielder during the summer (TEAMtalk), and two-time Premier League winner Robert Huth told Empire of the Kop that the 26-year-old ‘would suit Liverpool with Iraola as manager’.

Nmecha’s performance figures from the early weeks of the season would seem to support his fellow countryman’s theory, with the Dortmund powerhouse standing out for his passing range and his toughness in duels (via Sofascore).

2026/27 Bundesliga Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Successful passes 48.33 81st (top 19%) Pass completion 92.1% 93rd Accurate long balls 2.5 79th Long ball success 90% 97th Line-breaking passes 10 90th Duels won 7.22 89th % of duels won 60.5% 81st Aerial duels won 1.67 73rd

Whilst primarily playing as a central midfielder, the German is also capable of operating in a deep-lying role or as a number 10 (Transfermarkt), offering a positional versatility which is sure to please Iraola.

His lower asking price in comparison to Scott could yet be a significant factor, although he wouldn’t come cheap in excess of £75m either.

With the transfer market not reopening until January, that gives Liverpool a few more weeks yet in which to assess Nmecha and decide whether or not to pursue him as a greater priority than his Bournemouth counterpart.