‘Not going to deny’ – Ronald Araujo makes honest admission about playing right-back for Liverpool

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Ronald Araujo has spoken candidly about playing primarily as a right-back in his first few appearances for Liverpool.

The Uruguay defender joined the Reds on loan from Barcelona in August, with the option to make the transfer permanent if they desire, and reports from Spain suggest that Anfield chiefs already want to activate that clause for the 27-year-old.

He was initially signed with a view to adding centre-back depth at a time when Jeremy Jacquet and Joe Gomez were sidelined, and Virgil van Dijk was only coming back to club duties after the World Cup, but he’s played mostly on the right so far under Andoni Iraola.

Araujo was prepared to play at right-back

Araujo spoke to the media on Monday afternoon ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Villarreal tomorrow night, and he was open to the possibility of being asked to play at right-back when he came to Anfield.

The Uruguayan said (via Liverpool Echo): “It’s not a problem as I’d already played there a few times.

“When I made the decision to come here, I knew it was one of the possibilities to play as a right-back, so it’s not something so different for me. Ultimately I try to give everything I can, no matter what position I am in or what the manager asks.

“I’m not going to deny that I feel more comfortbale at centre-back, but at the end of the day [right-back] is not a difficult position for me.”

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Araujo’s versatility has helped Liverpool massively

Araujo has played at right-back for Liverpool largely out of necessity, with Conor Bradley still sidelined with a long-term injury and Jeremie Frimpong now joining him in the treatment room.

The 27-year-old has immediately endeared himself to the Anfield faithful with a series of solid performances and his heart-on-his-sleeve nature, and his ability to provide strong cover on the right has been huge for the Reds.

Whereas Arne Slot felt compelled to utilise midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones as emergency right-backs on several occasions last season, Iraola has the benefit of calling upon an actual defender to fill that position.

With the new centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet flourishing, Araujo’s best chance of keeping his place in the starting XI would probably be on the right, where Liverpool now have neither of their natural senior options available.

The Uruguayan might feel more at home in the centre of defence, but his readiness to play at right-back has been instrumental in his team having a steady start to the campaign when it could easily have been chaotic.