Munoz, Frimpong, Szoboszlai: Sky reporter shares multiple Liverpool injury updates live on air

(Photos by Julian Finney/Getty Images and Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor has provided Liverpool fans with a wide-ranging series of injury updates on Thursday.

Andoni Iraola is currently without several first-team regulars due to various fitness issues, with a mixture of recent body blows and longer-term casualties who’ve already been sidelined for numerous months.

Bradley Barcola was a notable absentee from team training today, although the aforementioned journalist indicated that the French winger was undergoing an individual recovery session after a heavy workload in recent days and weeks.

Liverpool injury updates: Munoz, Szoboszlai and more

Just before midday, O’Connor provided Liverpool fans with multiple injury updates from the AXA Training Centre live on air for Sky Sports News, with the reporter hinting at estimated return dates for several players:

Victor Munoz : “He continues to recover from a bit of a knock on the knee.”

: “He continues to recover from a bit of a knock on the knee.” Jeremie Frimpong : “With that hamstring injury he picked up against Brentford after only being on for a couple of minutes, looking at around four weeks for his recovery at the moment.”

: “With that hamstring injury he picked up against Brentford after only being on for a couple of minutes, looking at around four weeks for his recovery at the moment.” Dominik Szoboszlai : “He is expected to be out for the next 1-3 games with that thigh injury he picked up against Brentford.”

: “He is expected to be out for the next 1-3 games with that thigh injury he picked up against Brentford.” Hugo Ekitike : “Still no Ekitike; looking at the New Year before he’s back.”

: “Still no Ekitike; looking at the New Year before he’s back.” Giovanni Leoni : “We’re expecting him to join in with first-team training during the next international break.”

: “We’re expecting him to join in with first-team training during the next international break.” Conor Bradley: “He is not too far from joining in with the first team either.”

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Injuries piling up during hectic fixture period for Liverpool

After a hectic run of four matches in 10 days, there was always a strong chance that a few Liverpool players would pick up injuries, and unfortunately that has been the case in this past fortnight.

At least the Reds have until Sunday to get ready for a tough home fixture against Brighton, which commences another intense period of five games in 15 days, including the visit of Arsenal to Anfield.

Of the half-dozen names that O’Connor mentioned, Munoz is the only one who might potentially be available for the weekend, but hopefully Szoboszlai will recover in time to face the Gunners on Sunday week.

While Iraola will ideally have a couple of players back in the next fortnight, the hope is that others don’t join the injury list, which is already much longer than we’d like it to be and won’t be cleared for at least another couple of months while Ekitike, Leoni and Bradley continue to recover from long-term issues.

Fingers crossed that Liverpool can through the next run of games to the November international break without any further casualties decimating squad depth.