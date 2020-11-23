(Video) “How could I know?”: Klopp loses patience after being asked about another injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seemingly had enough of talking about injuries last night when The Athletic’s James Pearce asked about Naby Keita.

It wasn’t a bad question – the midfielder did get substituted off for a supposed hamstring injury – but it’s the latest in a long list of fitness concerns.

You can see Klopp’s response to Pearce below, where he does offer an update on Xherdan Shaqiri, but before that he went off on a rant about broadcasters and the busy schedule causing injuries – and he’s spot on.

Take a look at the video below: