Jurgen Klopp issues huge fitness update on Trent Alexander-Arnold

Jurgen Klopp has provided a positive update on the fitness of young full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been out of action for a couple of weeks with an injury.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Ajax on Tuesday night, the boss said he hasn’t been given the “green light” by the Reds’ medical staff for the full-back to resume training – but it’s not all bad news.

Klopp did reveal he’s seen Trent training on the pitches at the Kirkby training centre, which is a massive step in the right direction for the 22-year-old as the German says he expects it won’t be long until the defender returns.

“Trent looks quite good, but nobody gave me the green light for tonight so he will not be in it [training]. He hasn’t trained with the team and stuff like this,” the boss told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I saw him today on the pitch doing his rehab stuff outside, so that looks already good, but I cannot decide when this rehab stuff is finished. I take the players only in the moment when I get the green light and that didn’t happen yet.

“But from my rather experienced eye from what I saw today, it will not be that long anymore with Trent.”

Trent’s deputy, Neco Williams, has been performing as well as can be expected from an up-and-coming teenager, but news of the Scouser’s potential comeback is brilliant news.

The Reds’ injury list is ridiculous this season, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri all still facing time on the side-lines.

Trent returning to the fold will be a massive boost, when it happens.