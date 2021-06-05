Liverpool won’t block move if one of Reds’ impressive performers from last season wants to leave

Liverpool will not stand in the way of Nathaniel Phillips making a switch to another top-flight side, according to the Echo’s Paul Gorst.

Responding to a question in the publication’s Q&A, the journalist claimed the player’s future was very much “in his hands”.

“I think Phillips has the power in his hands,” the reporter said. “He’s proven he can do a job at Anfield but if he has top-flight interest this summer he will leave with a massive pat on the back and the best wishes of the club. He’s made himself a (Rock and Roll) Star this season.”

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a highly impressive half-season after being given the nod by Jurgen Klopp to deputise in the heart of defence since the turn of the year.

READ MORE: ‘He is not on his way to Liverpool’ – Journalist rubbishes reports claiming wonderkid had made Anfield switch

With us having secured Champions League football for the next season, the centre-half has certainly proved his credentials in the English top-flight.

Though that’s not to say the Englishman will be keeping out the likes of Virgil van Dijk or summer signing Ibrahima Konate, his performances have justified keeping him in the squad as a potential backup option.

Having had a taste of first-team football, however, we could not reasonably begrudge Phillips wanting more minutes and going for them at a side that will have him front and centre in the heart of their backline.

We at the EOTK would love to see the defender remain with us, though we would entirely understand if he did end up departing in the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool could announce high-scoring forward as their second summer signing soon after national coach’s big reveal