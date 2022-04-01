Jamie Carragher praises Liverpool for their ability to ‘grind results out’ and explains why one of Jurgen Klopp’s ‘unbelievable’ stars is instrumental

Jamie Carragher has praised Liverpool for their ability to grind out results in recent weeks and highlighted the ‘unbelievable’ Virgil van Dijk as the one figure that has ensured the Reds are ‘strong at the back’.

Jurgen Klopp’s side haven’t been blowing sides away of late but have been getting the job done, keeping four clean sheets in their last five games.

“What they have done lately, Liverpool aren’t actually playing that well,” the ex-Red told Sky Sports’ The Overlap (via HITC).

“The last few weeks, the West Ham game, Inter Milan, away at Brighton, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest in the cup. They’re grinding results out.

“I noticed against Arsenal, they outran them and had too much energy for them in the first half, but they’re getting the job done.

“I think van Dijk has been unbelievable in this run in terms of keeping Liverpool really strong at the back and making sure they only need one goal to win a game.”

READ MORE: ‘It’s scary as a Man United fan’ – Gary Neville discusses Liverpool’s chances of completing an historic quadruple this season

The big Dutchman has certainly returned to his best this season.

After suffering that horrific knee injury back in 2020, there were concerns that our No. 4 would never recover fully to perform at his magnificent best, but in recent months, he’s shown why he’s recognised by many as the best central defender in the world.

We’ve kept 17 Premier League clean sheets this season, the joint-most alongside Manchester City, and we’re also the league’s highest scorers.

There appears to be a nice balance within Klopp’s squad and that is vital when you’re hunting down another three trophies, after our Carabao Cup success in February, like we are.

We’ll need Virg and co at their best in the coming weeks as we head into a ‘make or break’ period of our season.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!