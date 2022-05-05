One Liverpool star deemed critically important in Villarreal comeback win in tactical analysis – not Luis Diaz

Fabinho was credited with having played a central role in Liverpool’s dramatic second-half turnaround against Villarreal during the second leg semi-final visit to Spain in the Champions League.

This comes from Michael Cox at The Athletic, with the tactical analyst pointing to the Brazilian’s superb movement in the second 45 minutes of action.

The former Monaco man was one of several stars to have struggled immensely to begin with as the middle of the park’s lacklustre performances highlighted.

READ MORE: Harvey Elliott explains role Trent & Suarez played in him picking the No.67 shirt

It’s worth pointing out that the author of the piece in question isn’t invalidating our winter signing’s contributions during our visit to La Ceramica, though it’s certainly important to underline how the tweak in the midfield inspired a host of options up top.

Jurgen Klopp himself was keen to point out the importance of movement in his post-match presser whilst refusing to specifically criticise any one Liverpool player for the opening performance in the first-half.

Creating space we can exploit with clever movement could be key in our efforts to secure a seventh Champions League trophy against Real Madrid in our upcoming European final.

Though, we certainly can’t afford to chance another poor display from the first whistle if we’re to overcome the threat posed by Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

#Ep49 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Tottenham our hardest remaining league game? Who’s been Liverpool’s best player of the second-half of the season?… & more!