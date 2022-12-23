‘It’s the best for us and him’ – Ex-Red tips Liverpool midfielder to leave Anfield for a ‘reunion’ with Divock Origi

Jose Enrique has suggested that Naby Keita should leave Liverpool and join AC Milan to have a ‘reunion’ with Divock Origi.

The latter left the Reds in the summer after 12 years on Merseyside while our No. 8 is out of contract at the summer and a new deal looks far from likely.

During our 3-2 defeat to Manchester City last night, the former RB Leipzig man made his first appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side since the Community Shield victory over the same side in July.

“You will let Keita go for free?” asked Enrique on his Instagram page (via HITC). “I believe it’s the best for us and him as well.

“The Italian league as well is not as demanding physically as the Premier League and he will get a reunion with Origi.”

READ MORE: Carragher compares Nunez to Premier League legend despite the Liverpool forward having an off night at the Etihad

Since we signed the Guinea international from the Bundesliga outfit in 2018 he’s struggled to live upto the expectation.

He arrived at Anfield for over £50m and was handed the famous No. 8 shirt, but he’s spent a lot of time on the treatment table and doesn’t appear to have the physicality to shine in the Premier League.

It’s therefore understandable as to why Enrique has suggested he should make a move to the San Siro.

Without meaning any disrespect for the standard of football in Italy, the game is often played at a slower tempo which may be of interest to the 27-year-old.

It looks extremely unlikely that he will extend his stay on Merseyside which is disappointing – especially when you consider that we’re probably going to see him leave the club and not earn a penny for his services.

He’s still a Liverpool player for now, however, and let’s hope he can put in a decent shift during the second half of the campaign.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?