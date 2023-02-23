(Image) Konate shares timely injury update as his comeback edges closer

After conceding five goals at home to Real Madrid, it’s fair to assume that we would like to have a little more defensive stability, something Ibou Konate may be able to provide once he returns from injury.

It’s certainly not too much of an update but posting the same image to his Instagram stories and profile, our No.5 wrote: ‘🌧’ and ‘👀✅‘.

It’s not quite as much of an update as we would expect to hear from Jurgen Klopp in a press conference but we can certainly infer that this means our defender is edging closer to a return.

With Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara also coming nearing their comeback, let’s hope the good news on the injury front keeps on coming.

You can view the image posted by Konate on his Instagram account:

