‘Every single game…’ – Liverpool midfielder makes Premier League admission following summer move from Bundesliga

Liverpool signed four new midfielders in the summer, with three of those coming from the Bundesliga, and one of Jurgen Klopp’s new stars has now spoken out about the difference between the German top-flight and the Premier League.

Ryan Gravenberch, who only made three league starts for Bayern Munich last season, has settled quickly following his summer move from the Allianz Arena and already has four goal contributions to his name this term.

He is thriving on Merseyside with a number of quality performances in the middle of the park despite admitting the Premier League is ‘different’ to what he’s used to.

“There are no easy games,” the Dutchman told Liverpoolfc.com (via Liverpool Offside). “There is not one single team that is bad, or not good. Every single game you have to give everything. That’s the Premier League.

“There is more intensity, and also physically [it is harder].

“I think the Premier League is the number one competition in the world. It’s different from where I came from.

“For me, I am enjoying playing again, being on the pitch, playing with my teammates and showing everything I can. That is good for me as a person and as a player, that I can do that again.”

Every time Gravenberch steps out onto the pitch he’s playing with a smile on his face and he looks like a brand new player compared to the one who spent so much time on the bench last season.

At just 21 years of age the Netherlands international has quite scary potential and he’s thriving under the watchful eye of our German tactician.

He’s a rather unique midfielder.

Despite his towering presence in the middle of the park the ex-Ajax man is neat and tidy with the ball at his feet and never looks fazed when on the ball.

It’ll be interesting to see whether our No. 38 is included in Klopp’s starting XI for today’s clash with Luton at Kenilworth Road – we’ll just have to wait and see!

