‘He is pivotal’ – Alexander-Arnold says Man City are ‘not the same’ when 27-y/o is not in the team

Trent Alexander-Arnold has claimed Manchester City ‘are not the same’ when one player in particular is not in their starting XI.

Liverpool find themselves just one point behind the Sky Blues ahead of next week’s crunch clash between the two sides at the Etihad and the Scouser has been discussing a couple of players from Pep Guardiola’s side who he watches a lot.

The England international, who has become recognised as one of the best full-backs in the world in recent years, has taken up a new role this term which sees him step into midfield when Liverpool have possession of the ball and it appears he’s been studying some other top midfielders.

“I think as someone who plays the inverted, hybrid role – I don’t know what people call it these days – then it is obviously John Stones. He is someone who, for a long time, I have admired. He is exceptional, so I watch him a lot,” our No. 66 told Liverpool Echo (via Liverpool Offside).

READ MORE: Sky Sports reporter says Liverpool will soon have a ‘decision’ to make regarding 21-y/o ‘role model’

“In clips or even when I am just watching City’s games, I will sit and focus on him. And I admire the way Rodri plays. He is pivotal in that team and someone who is massively underrated, but like we have seen recently, when he is out of the team, they are not the same. That just shows how important he is.

“I would say it is those kinds of players I watch, but there are a lot. I will watch players from the past as well – [Sergio] Busquets, [Xavi] Alonso, Pirlo, Stevie G [Steve Gerrard], those players I have always enjoyed watching.”

Alexander-Arnold’s world-class passing ability has seen him reinvent the full-back role.

The Academy graduate is just two behind teammate Andy Robertson who currently holds the record for the most assists by a Premier League defender (57).

Although he’s still deployed as a right back, he occupies a central midfield position when he and his teammates are in possession and this allows him to influence the game in a slightly different way.

We’re all aware that he can pick a pass, as well as also having a ferocious strike on him, so it’s interesting to see his role alter slightly this term.

Let’s hope our vice-captain can get one over John Stones and Rodri at the Etihad next week in what is already looking like a huge clash in regards to this season’s title race.

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen – the Anfield all-rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red